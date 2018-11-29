Flood damage closes portion of Olympic National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Heavy rains early this week caused flooding and bank erosion on the Elwha River, forcing a portion of Olympic National Park to close to the public.

According to the National Park Service, the Elwha area of Olympic National Park, including the Madison Falls parking area, is closed to all public access at the park boundary so crews can protect the road from further erosion.

The repairs should take two to three weeks.

The recent storm brought seven to eight inches of rain to the area, along with and increased river flows.

It highlights a long-term problem along the Elwha River that the park is working to resolve.

The park is in the planning process for the future of the Olympic Hot Springs Road to address long-term, sustainable access. Plans could include relocating some roads and other alternatives.

