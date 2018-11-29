Community honors fallen Lakewood officers nine years after deadly ambush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Thursday marks nine years since four Lakewood police officers were ambushed and killed while doing paperwork at a Parkland coffee shop.

Officers Mark Renninger, Greg Richards, Tina Griswold and Ronald Owens were shot and killed by Maurice Clemmons, bringing a devastating blow to their families and the Lakewood community.

Every year since the tragedy, the community has rallied with a food drive and a special ceremony to honor their legacies.

Today's memorial food drive and ceremony happened at the Blue Steele Coffee Co. in Lakewood. In 2009, it was called the Forza Coffee Company, the site of the violent ambush.

Every year, community members raise flags at the memorial. It happens around 8:15 a.m. because that's when the officers were killed inside the coffee shop.

This year, 70 JBLM soldiers marched three miles from the base to drop off over a ton of food for the annual Fallen Officers Food Drive.

You can honor the fallen officers, too, by dropping off food donations today across the street from the Lakewood Police Department.