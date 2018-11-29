A drier and colder Thursday after record-setting rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- That was a wet 60 hours!

Seattle set back to back records, which is a big deal since it is already the wettest month normally.

Thursday will be noticeable drier and colder and there will even be a few sun breaks to make you feel better.

Friday with some more passing showers again with isolated thunderstorms. It will not rain all day Friday but with colder air in place a few squalls will develop and the passes will get a little snow.

Snow level drops below the passes Friday with a couple of inches expected during the day.

Saturday has some passing showers but it will not rain all day.

Since it’ll be colder than it has been, isolated thunderstorms and snow on the passes stay in the forecast Saturday. Sunday is looking pretty dry but chilly. Go Hawks!