Tree decorators design over 30 trees for annual fundraiser
TACOMA – Several volunteers decorated and designed over 30 trees at the Tacoma Convention Center Wednesday. As part of our Season of Giving, we got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the designs.
The theme is set in a fairy-tale wonderland and each tree designer got a chance to show off their unique skills.
The trees will be auctioned off this Saturday in an annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. It’s a long-time event cherished in Tacoma as a kickoff to the holiday season.
The fundraiser has raised more than one million dollars since 1937.