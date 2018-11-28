× Tree decorators design over 30 trees for annual fundraiser

TACOMA – Several volunteers decorated and designed over 30 trees at the Tacoma Convention Center Wednesday. As part of our Season of Giving, we got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the designs.

The theme is set in a fairy-tale wonderland and each tree designer got a chance to show off their unique skills.

The trees will be auctioned off this Saturday in an annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. It’s a long-time event cherished in Tacoma as a kickoff to the holiday season.

The fundraiser has raised more than one million dollars since 1937.