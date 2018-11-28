Semi crash closes all I-5 South lanes in Maytown; powdered milk spilled on roadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYTOWN, Wash. -- Southbound lanes of I-5 in Maytown will likely be closed for hours while troopers work to clear a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi.

According to WSP Trooper Johnna Batiste, the crash initially happened on I-5 North with a collision between a passenger car and a semi. The semi lost control and pushed through the center barrier into the southbound lanes, striking a FedEx truck in the southbound lanes and causing all lanes to be blocked.

Traffic is being diverted to 93rd Avenue SW exit.

Injuries are reported, but it's unclear how serious they are.

Batiste said powdered milk that the semi was hauling is spilled all over the roadway.

It could take hours for the scene to clear. Avoid the area if you can.

DOT officials recommend taking 93rd Avenue SW and Tilley Road as alternate routes.