Police: Man grabbed Seattle 14-year-old, said he 'needed a woman in his life'

SEATTLE — A man is in jail after allegedly grabbing a 14-year-old girl and forcing her toward the bushes, saying he “really needed a woman in his life.”

The 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in West Seattle, Seattle Police said. The man was booked on suspicion of second-degree attempted kidnapping and assault with sexual motivation.

According to Seattle Police:

The victim was got off a bus Tuesday evening near 16th Avenue SW and SW Holly Street when she noticed a man following her. The suspect told the victim he was lonely and needed someone to be with him.

After a short distance, the man grabbed her from behind and pulled her toward some bushes. The victim tried to free herself, and told the suspect she was scared.

The suspect stopped when he spotted a police cruiser nearby. He let go of the girl and ran off.

Police located the suspect and he was arrested.

Detectives are investigating the case and reviewing whether the man was involved in similar incidents.