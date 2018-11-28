× North Cascades Highway to close for season

SEATTLE (AP) — The North Cascades Highway will close on Wednesday for the season.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says State Route 20 across the Cascade Mountain Range was slated to close at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The road will close on the west side near Diablo and the east side near Mazama.

The agency says it closes the 37-mile (59-kilometer) scenic route when weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger pose a threat to drivers and maintenance crews.

Transportation officials say snowshoers, cross-country skiers, fat-tire bikers or snowmobilers can access the closed area throughout the winter. Parking is available near each closed gate.

The agency says the road usually reopens in early May.