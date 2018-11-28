× Mariners Spring Training tickets on sale today, Nov. 28

SEATTLE — Tickets for Mariners Spring Training go on sale today, Wednesday, Nov. 28.

You can buy them online or through the Mariners Box Office starting at 9 a.m.

The first game is Feb. 22 against the Oakland Athletics in Peoria, Ariz. The M’s will also face the San Diego Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs, among others.

The last game of Mariners Spring Training is March 22nd.

The Mariners will open the regular season in Tokyo against the A’s. The two teams will play a two-game series on March 20-21. Both will count as home games for the A’s.

The M’s make a quick return to Safeco Field just in time for Mariners FanFest on March 23-24. You can buy tickets here. Players will be signing autographs and fans will be able to run the bases and play catch in the outfield.