× Local seniors help homeless community

BURIEN, Wash. – For the last two years, Sally Dunn and Mary Alice Bueser have made weekly trips to drop off boxes and bags of clothing, toiletries, food and other supplies to those in need.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sally Dunn is the chairwoman for Judson Park Homeless Project. She says her focus is to make the community of Burien a resource center for some of Seattle’s most vulnerable. So, she rallied her friends and neighbors to donate items and today one of those donation trips was made.

“Their clothes are helping those that have nothing, and it is so wonderful. For me with bringing it here, and for them with donating it. It makes us all feel good,” said Dunn.

Her team usually makes donation trips on Wednesday mornings and volunteers are welcome.