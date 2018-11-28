× Grant County man accused of shooting father in the head while riding in car

ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Grant County man is behind bars on a murder charge, accused of shooting his father in the head while they were riding in a car early Wednesday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, medics responded about 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Juniper Circle in Royal City. When they arrived, they found 58-year-old Jesus Torres Flores dead inside a car in the driveway.

Detectives said they believe Flores’ 21-year-old son was riding in the backseat of a vehicle driven by his mother, with Flores riding in the front passenger seat. Detectives said his son shot his father in the head while the vehicle was traveling near O’Sullivan Reservoir. It’s unclear why he shot his father.

The mother drove back to the family’s Royal City home and called 911.

Flores’ 21-year-old son is being held in the Grant County Jail or investigation of first-degree murder. Q13 does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.

Detectives said Flores’ son is suspected in another shooting that happened in Royal City Nov. 14.

“This is a heartbreaking turn of events, and detectives will be committing their fullest attention to this investigation to prepare a solid case for prosecution,” said Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.