Are we better off? Seattle’s mayor reflects on one year in office

SEATTLE – When Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan took office a year ago, the city was under a cloud from her predecessor. Months earlier, ex-Mayor Ed Murray resigned after a fifth man accused him of sexual abuse.

As Murray’s scandal took center stage in the final months of his term, many of the city’s pressing issues got worse. Seattle and the region found itself in the depths of a deepening homelessness and affordability crisis.

In many ways, Mayor Durkan was handed a city in turmoil.

One year later, she sat down with Q13’s Brandi Kruse to reflect on how far the city has come – and what’s left to be done.