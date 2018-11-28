Boy Scouts donate popcorn to local USO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local Boy Scout troop surprised some lucky military members at the USO this week.

Troop 407 out of Kent delivered more than 70 cases of donated popcorn to the USO at SeaTac airport.

Troop leaders say delivering cases of popcorn to military bases has been a Boy Scouts of America tradition for 35 years.

The goal is to give back to troops all across the country, and Troop 407 decided to do that at the local USO.

“These people risk their lives and put us in a position to where we are in a better world, and I like to teach these boys anything I can to make them feel like they are part of that community,” says Stephanie Lawson, Troop 407’s “Popcorn Colonel.”

This year Troop 407 donated 72 cases, which translates to $11,000 worth of popcorn!