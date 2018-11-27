Will inventor’s nudge finally get the toilet seat down?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The toilet seat should be down when you leave the bathroom. Still for countless guys that simple concept is apparently Kryptonite.

But could tech have a solution?

Enter SmartNudge.

Inventors in New York came up with the device to give guys a helpful nudge getting the seat back down.

Smart nudge is a small device you install on any toilet. It senses when the toilet is no longer in use and it gently nudges the seat back down. It's battery powered and it's attached by adhesive. So it's much simpler than installing an expensive automatic toilet seat.

The inventors are currently raising money on Kickstarter to bring the smart nudge to market.

If they raise 25-thousand dollars by the end of December they could be shipping the product to market by April of 2019.