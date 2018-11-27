Thunderstorms possible Tuesday after waterlogged 36 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Some parts of Western Washington saw record rainfall from early Monday morning through Tuesday, with Sea-Tac, Quillayute and Hoquiam all breaking rainfall records.

More than four inches of rain fell in Quillayute, while Hoquiam saw 2.5 inches and Sea-Tac got 1.42 inches.

The big rainfall is behind us, but on Tuesday, look for scattered showers and sun breaks as low pressure moves across our area.

There is a continued slight risk for thunderstorms over the Washington Coast and Southwest interior. Don't be surprised if you see a little hail or period of heavy rain with these storms. Mountains could see rain turn to snow as snow levels drop to 5,000 feet (above pass levels) -- but snow amounts look pretty limited.

There's also a FLOOD WATCH, which has been allowed to expire for the Olympic Peninsula -- until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Because of heavy rain Monday we'll see rises on the Skagit & Stillaguamish Rovers today. Minor flooding already occurring on the Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge and at North Cedarville.

Our wind warning has come and gone -- but today is still expected to be breezy for a number of locations -- with most spots seeing gusts up to 25 mph.

Cool and unsettled, showery-at-times weather continues through Thursday. Overnight lows drop pretty chilly as we head into early Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD:

TODAY -- Showers and sun breaks. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Winds S 15-25mph. Highs: 54°

TONIGHT -- Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Gusts up to 30mph. Lows: 45°

WEDNESDAY -- Partly sunny. Chance showers. Still a bit breezy. Cooler highs: 50°

THURSDAY -- Clouds increasing. Chance of showers. Cooler highs: 48°

FRIDAY -- Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 48°

SATURDAY -- Chance of showers. Cool. Highs: 46°

SUNDAY -- Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs: 45°

MONDAY -- Sunny skies!! And dry! Highs: 44°