Rapid flooding hits Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon

TACOMA, Wash. - A flash flood hit Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon, closing at least one road and flooding houses.

N. Alder Way was closed at Ruston Way as of 4:30 p.m. There was no word on when it might re-open. N. 28th N. Tyler were also closed near their intersection.

N.28th and N.Tyler is also closed due to rainwater. pic.twitter.com/HsOTFZCxoj — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) November 28, 2018

Videos from other parts of town also showed flooding, including near N. 30th and McCarver.

Tacoma Fire said it got six calls in the course of an hour about flooding in houses and a few storm drains in the West End and North End. It said it also responded to a vehicle that got stuck while trying to cross a large body of standing water.

Jon Meinecke with Tacoma Fire said it all happened quickly, and officials are working to get a scope of the problem.

No injuries have been reported.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said Ruston Way was closed at Alder. Tacoma Fire said the information it issued was incorrect; Alder is closed, but Ruston isn't.