BREMERTON, Wash. — One person has died in a two-alarm mobile home fire in Bremerton, firefighters said.

According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, crews responded midday Tuesday to a fire in the 4000 block of NW Country lane in Bremerton.

Details are scarce, but firefighters said there is one confirmed fatality.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the victim have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.