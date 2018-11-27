Mom headed to jail over child’s excessive school absences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan mother has been ordered to spend five days in jail after she did nothing to keep her child from missing school, according to WXMI.

In total there are 26 unexcused absences on her 6-year-old's record.

Brittany Horton, 28, was sentenced this month after she pleaded guilty to a charge of truancy back in May. The initial charge was filed in accordance with Operation Graduation, a program instated by Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson several years ago to prevent truancy, according to the Muskegon Chronicle.

Her punishment was delayed because the prosecutor's office wanted to give Horton a chance to solve the problem.

Instead, her child missed more classes.

"When parents like Ms. Horton refuse to make reasonable efforts to address the truancy problem, our office is committed to making sure the children of our community are not deprived of an education," the prosecutor's office said in a statement obtained by the Chronicle.

Administrators say Horton also failed to show up to scheduled meetings to discuss the absences.

Along with jail time, she'll have to pay more than $500 in fines.