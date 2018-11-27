× JBLM to conduct late night artillery and demolitions training this week

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Expect some extra noise in the JBLM area this week as the base conducts two days and nights of artillery training, followed by a day of demolitions training.

According to a news release from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, artillery training begins Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m Thursday, Nov. 29.

Demolitions training will take place Friday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The base wants the public to be aware of increased activity and noise during this time.