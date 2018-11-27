Couple unharmed after tree falls on car in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — A couple was not harmed Monday when a tree fell on their car while driving down a highway in Jefferson County.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.

Hodgson said a tall tree struck the front of their car as they drove Monday morning on SR 101 near Mt. Walker.

“As the wind and rains pick up, be sure to #stayalert for falling trees, powerlines, mudslides and potential flooding.”

Thunderstorms moved through Western Washington on Tuesday bringing heavy rain, lightning and thunder.

While the storms pushed through the Kitsap Peninsula and Seattle area, other locations reported no rain and even patches of blue sky.

There is a continued risk for thunderstorms over the Washington Coast and Southwest interior. Don’t be surprised if you see a little hail or period of heavy rain with these storms. Mountains could see rain turn to snow as snow levels drop to 5,000 feet (above pass levels) — but snow amounts look pretty limited.

There’s also a FLOOD WATCH, which has been allowed to expire for the Olympic Peninsula — until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Because of heavy rain Monday we’ll see rises on the Skagit & Stillaguamish Rovers today. Minor flooding already occurring on the Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge and at North Cedarville.