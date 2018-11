× Young child killed in single-car accident in Kitsap County, WSP says

GORST, Wash. – A child was killed in a car accident in Gorst on Monday night, the Washington State Patrol said.

WSP trooper Chelsea Hodgson said the crash involved only one car, and the child was a passenger.

Westbound Highway 16 was blocked west of Tremont, and detours are in place. Hodgson said to expect an extended closure.

There was no word on what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.