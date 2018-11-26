Woman injured when minivan crashes into Burien thrift store (PHOTOS)

BURIEN, Wash. — A woman inside a Burien thrift store was injured when a minivan crashed through the front — finally coming to a stop well inside the building.

Deputies were called to the store Monday afternoon on 1st Avenue SW.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a woman inside the store was struck by the red Toyota minivan. She was taken with minor injuries to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the van was not hurt, deputies said. It was unclear what caused the van to crash through the front of the shop.

Deputies said the minivan would be towed out of the shop as soon as it was safe to do so.