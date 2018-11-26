× United flights from Paine Field on sale now

EVERETT, Wash. — United Airlines has started selling tickets for nonstop flights from Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport.

The airline announced Monday that it will begin nonstop service between Paine Field and its hubs in Denver and San Francisco. Subject to government approval, United will operate six daily flights, two daily flights from Denver and four daily flights from San Francisco, beginning March 31, 2019.

“We are excited to offer our Seattle and Northwest Washington area travelers new opportunities to easily access our hubs in Denver and San Francisco,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “With United’s six daily flights from Paine Field beginning this spring, our new service will conveniently connect customers from the Northern Seattle, Snohomish and Northern King County areas to the world’s largest business and leisure destinations with just one stop.”

The announcement comes two weeks after Alaska Airlines started selling tickets for 18 daily flights from Paine Field. Subject to government approval, Alaska will start flying out of Everett on Feb. 11, 2019.

Alaska Airlines destinations include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose. Southwest’s decision to not offer service at Paine Field paves the way for Alaska Air to have 18 flights a day.

Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport will have two passenger terminals and is expected to open early next year.