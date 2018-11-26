Teacher allegedly murdered ex-husband’s girlfriend in front of suspect’s twin children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- Police say a Utah woman arrested for murder Sunday night shot and killed her ex-husband's girlfriend in front of the suspect's 3-year-old twins, according to KSTU.

The victim was identified Monday as 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams.

Chelsea Watrous Cook, 32, was booked into jail on one count of aggravated murder after the shooting, which occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Cook taught health and yoga at Skyridge High School in Lehi, according to the Alpine School District.

A statement of probable cause indicates police arrived at the residence and found Cook's ex-husband pinning her against the wall.

Williams, who is dating Cook's ex-husband, was found with at least two gunshot wounds to her torso and ultimately died.

Police learned Cook had come to the apartment to deliver cold medicine for one of the twin 3-year-old children the couple had from their previous relationship.

Cook remained in the apartment unlawfully after being asked to leave, and locked herself in a bathroom.

The woman eventually left the bathroom and walked toward her coat, but suddenly pulled out a handgun and fired three to five rounds at Williams, according to the statement of probable cause.

Williams fell to the couch after being shot.

Cook's ex-husband took the handgun away from her and went to help Williams, and Cook sat down on a chair. When Cook got up moved back toward her coat, he pinned her against the wall until police arrived.

He told police his 3-year-old twins were present during the ordeal.

Skyridge High School sent a letter to students and parents Monday following the arrest of Cook.

