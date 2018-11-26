Man charged with rape, kidnapping after allegedly snatching Tacoma girl from bus stop

TACOMA, Wash. – A man was charged Monday with forcing a 15-year-old girl into an alley and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood last week.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Michael Muthee Munywe, 36, with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation for an incident last Wednesday. Bail was set at $1 million.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office:

The girl called 911 and told the dispatcher where she was and what she was wearing, but acted like she was talking to her mother. The dispatcher asked if someone was trying to hurt her, and the girl said yes.

Police arrived and saw the girl and Munywe talking on S. 9th St. Officers “noted she had a terrified look on her face as if she was in extreme distress” and immediately pulled her away from Munywe.

The girl then told police she got off the bus near S. 11th and Yakima and saw Munywe at the bus stop. She didn’t know him, but he approached and said “I missed you, I’m glad I see you again.”

She said he kissed her on the check and she pushed him away, but he tried to do it a second time and ended up grabbing her arm and forcing him to walk with her.

She said Munywe told her he’d hurt her if she tried to get away, and dragged her into an alley and forced her to perform oral sex.