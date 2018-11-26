× ICE: Russian man dies at Tacoma hospital after suicide attempt at Northwest Detention Center

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say asphyxiation is considered to be the preliminary cause of death for a Russian asylum seeker who died after a suicide attempt at an immigration jail in Tacoma.

In a statement Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 40-year-old Amar Mergensana was taken off life support Saturday. The agency said Amar attempted to take his own life on Nov. 15, was hospitalized and lost brain activity Nov. 18.

Activists who monitor the Northwest Detention Center say Mergensana had been on a long-term hunger strike. But ICE says Amar began consuming fresh fruit and meal replacement shakes Sept. 19; his hunger strike officially ended Oct. 16.

The agency said it didn’t previously announce that he had ended his hunger strike because he threatened to stop eating again if it did so.

The man had been held at the detention center since about January.

After the reported suicide attempt, Tacoma police responded to the detention center. Staff members told officers that Mergensana had accepted liquid food earlier that day.

Amar was due to be returned to Russia this month.