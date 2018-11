Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YELM, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the South Sound held a dress sale at the Yelm community center.

There were a variety of designer dresses in multiple sizes, colors and designs to choose from.

Each dress is $20, and the funds raised go to help pay for rewards for tips.

There will be another sale at Lacey City Hall in the community room next Saturday, Dec.1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

That's at 420 College St. S.E.