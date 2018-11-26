3 men arrested after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Deputies arrested three men shortly after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint.

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies were called at noon Monday on 10th Ave. West just to the southeast of the I-5/I-405 interchange.

The suspects fled the scene in a white passenger car that had been reported stolen out of Kent, deputies said.

A deputy located the car a short time later in Lake Forest Park. When the deputy began to pursue the car, the suspects began throwing packages out the window.

The deputy lost the car briefly and found it parked but with no suspects in sight.

Authorities said the called in a K9 unit which found the three suspects hiding behind a house on 25th Avenue NE in Shoreline.

The three men were taken into custody.

No further details have been released.