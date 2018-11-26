13-year-old boy shot at random at Des Moines bus stop, police say

DES MOINES, Wash. – Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm at a Des Moines bus stop on his way to school Monday morning.

Police said they believe the shooting was random; they don’t think the eight-grader was a target, nor do they believe it was gang related. A witness told police a blue Honda hatchback with two people in it might have been involved.

Des Moines police master sergeant David Mohr said Kent police were sent to the shooting at a bus stop in the 23000 block of Pacific Highway South just before 7 a.m. They found the boy, who said he didn’t know what to do after he was shot so he left the scene and found somebody to call 911 for him at a nearby Metro Park and Ride.

The boy was sent to Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police went to the bus stop and found bullet holes in the bus stop itself and nearby cars.

An employee told police he heard four or five gunshots, and saw the Honda driving northbound on Pacific Highway S.

Police haven’t arrested anybody, and asked that tips be called in at (206) 878-3301.

The boy is resting at home.