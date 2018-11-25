Winter weather advisory starts tonight in Cascades and parts of Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a nice, dry travel day Sunday afternoon for lots of folks returning home for the holidays.

My recommendation: Take advantage of it now, because rain is on the way this evening and tonight with some new concern for dropping snow and freezing levels overnight and early tomorrow morning.

Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday for locations above 2,500 feet around the Cascades of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis counties.

IMPACTS: Freezing rain is possible above 2,500' where some pass locations could see 1/4" of ice on the roads. Wet snow is possible above 3,000' with most locations not expected to see snow accumulation unless they are over 4,000'. Around 4,000 feet or higher we could see up to 3 inches, so not a ton. The bigger impact will be potential for VERY SLICK ROADS over the passes tonight and early tomorrow morning!!

While most locations do have a very small chance of rain - most models really only indicate the Olympic Peninsula and possibly Western Whatcom County with any chance of accumulating rain.

We'll see a stronger front push through tonight and tomorrow that will bring a return of the rain and create some wet roads for Monday morning commuters.

FLOOD WATCH:

We could see some decent rain around the Olympics overnight tonight and Monday which is why the NWS Seattle has issued a real flood watch for Mason County because of heavy rain on the South side of the Olympics. 3-7' of rain currently forecast for the Skokomish River Basin from 4am Monday - 4am Tuesday. We could see some moderate flooding on the Skokomish River Monday night.

Looking ahead we'll keep our rainy pattern around through at least the mid part of the work week with showers still expected by late week.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Sunday afternoon: Increasing clouds. Mostly dry with rain arriving this evening and overnight. Highs: 51°

Sunday night: Slight chance of rain. Then rain likely after 11pm/12am. Limited rain totals ~<1/10" around Seattle. Lows: 45° (Mountain passes could see freezing rain overnight and very slick road ways)

Monday: Breezy. Rain likely. 1/4-1/2" rain possible. With heavy rain around the Olympics. Little warmer temps. Winds 15-25 (gusts up to 35 in the PM). Highs: 54°

Tuesday: Showers likely. Especially in the morning, becoming scattered into the afternoon. 1/10-1/4" of rain possible. Highs: 55°

Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs: 50°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 47°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 47°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, but looking overall drier. Highs: 45°