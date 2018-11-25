Season of Giving: Local decorators design Christmas trees to benefit those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Top Western Washington designers joined forces to create 14 unique Christmas Trees, which will be auctioned off to help those in need.

The O'Christmas Trees Gala Dinner & Auction will be held Wednesday Nov. 28. Money raised will benefit housing, healthcare and hospice services provided by Providence Health & Services' Senior and Community Services.

The trees will be auctioned to the highest bidder. Last year's event raised $1.5 million.

Officials said money from this event provides programs and services for people who are elderly or disabled, disenfranchised, or facing end of life.