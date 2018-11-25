Missing West Seattle teen, 16, last seen on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police and a West Seattle family are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Aiden Kelley.

Kelley has been missing since Thanksgiving (Nov. 22). He was last seen that night at his home in West Seattle.

“Aiden has never done anything like this; he has never just disappeared with no communication,” says Aiden Kelley’s mother, Tina Hall. “We cannot eat, we cannot sleep, we can only think of Aiden and hope that he is okay and will come home soon.”

Aiden’s family has filed a missing person’s report with Seattle Police.

He's 6"1' with blond hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and has a black bull tattoo on his upper right chest. He often wears a Celtic ring on his right hand.

The family is offering a reward for information that leads to his return. Call Seattle PD if you have any information on Aiden's whereabouts.