LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a season-saving win and a nice long rest.
They’ll need every bit of it as they head into yet another critical game against yet another tough opponent, as they dig in to play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers (6-4) have won 10 in a row at home, and are hungry to get their season back on track after a promising start took a beating with back-to-back losses on the road to the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stay on this page for live updates and stats as the game kicks off at 10 a.m. on Q13 FOX, and stick around immediately after it ends for analysis from our Gameday crew:
Man, Shaq Thompson just did that to his "hometown" NFL team. He's from Sacramento, Charles. #Seahawks
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
Russell Wilson sacked for the second time this half to begin this #Seahawks drive
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
#Seahawks have stopped the #Panthers on 4th and 2, 3rd and 1, and 3rd and 1. Just amazing.
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
Bobby was right there for that recovery. Damn. #Seahawks
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
#Seahawks force a fumble, but it sounds like Carolina has it
— Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) November 25, 2018
What a play by Wagner to keep that screen from going far. Looked like a big gain emerging.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Seattle's on the board!
After Wilson and Baldwin just miss an end zone connection, Janikowski hits a 33-yard FG:#Seahawks: 3#Panthers: 3
12:41 left in 2Q | #SEAvsCAR
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) November 25, 2018
Wilson too high to Baldwin on third down. #Seahawks will attempt a field goal.
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2018
#Seahawks receivers in all sorts of chaos before that third and 8, so sideline calls second time out of the half
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
Wilson to Vannett picks up 13 on third-and-10. #Seahawks
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2018
Malik Turner with his first NFL catch on a hitch for a first down as the cornerback misses. 19-yard gain.
— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 25, 2018
False start on D.J. Fluker.
— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 25, 2018
And on cue.. they cross midfield https://t.co/srvoMQ9f9C
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Rashaad Penny in at RB1 for #Seahawks to begin third possession
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
Carolina gets on the board first.
After Seattle's goal-line defense holds strong, Gano kicks a 26-yard FG:#Panthers: 3#Seahawks: 0
2:11 to play in 1Q | #SEAvsCAR
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) November 25, 2018
Naz Jones with a tackle for loss on third-and-1. Panthers will attempt a short FG.
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2018
Hawks offense another slow start. First (52 points) and third (41) quarters their lowest scoring quarters of the season.
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Another booming punt by Michael Dickson, follows his 62-yard opener with a 56 yarder. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
Incomplete to Davis on third down with no one open downfield. Seahawks to punt again. Returner standing 55 yards away.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Decent sized play coming here…
1. Need to establish some 3rd down offense
2. Don't want to put defense back on field so quickly.
— mitch levy (@Mitch_Seattle) November 25, 2018
Seahawks use first time out prior to third and 7 at own 23.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Just a huge run for Carson to get out of the shadow of the end zone
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Crowd doesn't like the call but hard to tell from any angle. Plus the best MLB on the field today stood Cam up.
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Nothing conclusive from the camera angles. Awesome. #Seahawks
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
Ruling stands. Newton short. #Seahawks ball
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
And now we have review of the spot… the most subjective thing in sports.. the spot of a ball..
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Panthers challenging the spot. So review time.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Newton stopped short on the run, #Seahawks ball.
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2018
Spot is close
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
QB run by Cam Newton on third down goes nowhere. Panthers lining up to go for it on 4th and 2.
— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 25, 2018
#Seahawks are getting the full-on Cam Newton this first drive. And it's not been good for them. Everything positive for Panthers, who are now at the Seattle 12 on their opening drive
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
Hope it doesn't happen, but worried about McCaffrey one-on-one in space today with the #Seahawks safeties/cornerbacks
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
That was just another 62-yard punt by rookie Michael Dickson, NFC's leading vote-getter so far for Pro Bowl. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
Panthers bring pressure on third down, and Russell Wilson is sacked. #Seahawks go three-and-out.
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2018
Davis in on third and 8.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Carolina starting CB rookie Donte Jackson injured on game's first play in on tackle on Tyler Lockett fly sweep. Walks off with trainer. Carolina deep pass coverage already suspect. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 25, 2018
Doug starts.
— Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) November 25, 2018
Duane Brown, Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson again stayed in locker room during anthem. They had not done that the last few weeks when the NFL played its Salute to Service games.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
57 degrees at kickoff. Sunny.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Can we keep the rabbi on the mic when the #Seahawks have the ball? https://t.co/I9MKUGULAQ
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
This game either vaults the #Seahawks into the national conversation as a legitimate contender or keeps them in the shadows and under the radar for another couple weeks. #SEAvsCAR
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
Because of playoff wins, Russell Wilson already is the @Seahawks all-time winningest QB. But Wilson is one win away from passing Dave Krieg as the winningest QB in the regular season.
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
Looking ahead to next week, this offseason @DougBaldwinJr floated the idea of doing his traditional pregame throwing the ball back-and-forth with @RSherman_25 before the #Seahawks host the #Niners for old times sake.
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
#Panthers have the best record in the NFL in the month of November since 2015. The #Seahawks have the most regular season wins in Nov-Jan since 2013. Something's gotta give. #SEAvsCAR
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
Warmups underway in #Carolina #Seahawks and Panthers. 10AM pacific on @Q13FOX Postgame show to follow with our exclusive player interviews and Pete Carroll news conference with @AaronQ13Fox @jordanbabineaux pic.twitter.com/7qEudColXe
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
All out.
All 60 minutes. @Shaquemgriffin | #SEAvsCAR pic.twitter.com/KVxcsgIAfB
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 25, 2018
Seahawks GM John Schneider hints on pregame radio show on @710ESPNSeattle that Doug Baldwin will be on a little of a pitch count as he nurses groin injury today. @StacyRost #royalhelping
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Black Elvis in the building 🕺🏾@TheRealFrankC_ | #SEAvsCAR pic.twitter.com/94yqV1L1AY
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 25, 2018
QB1 heating up 🔥@DangeRussWilson | #SEAvsCAR pic.twitter.com/7IzC38lUg9
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 25, 2018
Doug Baldwin listed as active for #Seahawks’ game against #Panthers this morning. #Q13FOX #SEAvsCAR https://t.co/A0py5fHuWB pic.twitter.com/UqUxpspMt8
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) November 25, 2018
Here is the best breakdown/analysis you will get today. Slow down this guy for Carolina and you will have a good chance to win. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/W5zbo63kvH
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Baldwin running routes now with WR group. Probably a good sign for his game time decision. #Seahawks @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Cq9jN9JIlw
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Baldwin with Schneider and trainers. #Seahawks @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/d09zI5RRnO
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Doug Baldwin with medical staff. Early testing. Running and cutting hard. #Seahawks @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/spaFYPK684
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Good morning from #Charlotte #Seahawks and Panthers at 10 on @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/cOD0cLs3PO
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 25, 2018
Doug Baldwin running sprints on field. Decision coming soon. pic.twitter.com/SXLsIpfKmH
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 25, 2018
Showtime 🎬#GoHawks | #SEAvsCAR pic.twitter.com/3G1sLDzjiB
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 25, 2018
Best way to get fired up for the @Seahawks game in Carolina? Watching @TheRealFrankC_ mic’ed up in a win over the #Packers – funny, honest, fantastic perspective from the field. And an awesome trash talker! Take Cam down today on @Q13FOX! #GoHawks https://t.co/ni3dilAuy7
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018
This seems to be the national sentiment. I like it. #Panthers have won 10 straight at home. #Seahawks 10-6 in last 16 games starting at 10am PST. #GoHawks https://t.co/qk7tpE8PLj
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 25, 2018