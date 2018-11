× JBLM Army Ranger who was from Leavenworth killed in Afghanistan

An Army Ranger from Washington who was serving in Afghanistan died Saturday during a fight in Nimruz Province, the Department of Defense said on its website.

Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso, a 25-year-old from Leavenworth, died from wounds he sustained while fighting in the Khash Rod District.

Jasso was assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

The DOD said the incident is under investigation.