High wind watch: 60 mph gusts possible in some areas through Monday night

SEATTLE -- A high wind watch has been issued for late Sunday through Monday night.

The advisory is in effect for the north and central coast, western Whatcom and Skagit counties, as well as San Juan County and Admiralty Inlet.

Wind speeds will be 30-40 mph, with 60 mph gusts possible.

Residents in the impacted areas should watch for downed trees and branches, along with potential power outages. It could also cause damage to outdoor holiday decorations and lawn furniture.

Winds are expected to increase into Monday afternoon and Monday evening. You'll see the strongest winds during those times.