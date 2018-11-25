× Doug Baldwin listed as active for Seahawks’ game against Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks had some good news Sunday morning, when they announced receiver Doug Baldwin would be active for their game against the Carolina Panthers.

Baldwin had been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, and the Seahawks promoted receiver Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad Saturday to give themselves some depth in case Baldwin couldn’t play.

Baldwin is coming off one of his best games of the season after being slowed by a knee injury, catching seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 15.

The inactives list was otherwise much as expected. The Seahawks listed running back C.J. Prosise; linebacker K.J. Wright; cornerback Kalan Reed; center Joey Hunt; guard Jordan Simmons; defensive end Branden Jackson; and defensive tackle Poona Ford.