Doctor accused of groping woman during exam at Arlington health clinic

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- A former doctor at Skagit Regional Health Clinic in Arlington has been charged with groping a woman during a pre-employment exam.

Arlington Police confirmed that Dr. James Laurino, 71, has been charged with indecent liberties by a health care provider in connection with the groping, which allegedly happened in the summer of 2017.

Police said the woman was in her 20s and had just been hired at the clinic. She was told before the exam that there would be no touching, but that's not what happened in the exam room, the victim told police.

Laurino reportedly chatted with the woman for more than half an hour about subjects that weren't related to her health, and then wrote his personal cell number on the back of a business card, police said.

When she followed his request to bend over and touch her toes, Laurino reportedly placed his hand on her stomach, then pushed up on her breasts.

When confronted about the incident, Laurino reportedly told police that he didn't recall the specifics of that exam, particularly because he was already the subject of four different internal investigations.

He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge he is facing.

Skagit Regional Health provided the following statement to the Everett Herald:

“We take concerns and complaints very seriously and respond appropriately. The individual referenced is no longer associated with Skagit Regional Health.”