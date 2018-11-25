× Bellevue PD: Domestic violence suspect in custody after hours long standoff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A suspect accused of a domestic violence assault is in Bellevue Police custody after an hours-long standoff on Sunday.

Maj. Andrew Popochock with Bellevue PD said officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to reports of an assault in the 16700 block of NE Sixth Place.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Neighboring homes were evacuated at some point during the standoff, which ended about 8:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect, a man in his 20s, is in custody. They believe the victim is the suspect’s father, though it’s still unclear what type of assault took place.

The victim made it out OK, and there were no serious injuries, police said.