Woman killed in crash on I-5 near Federal Way

A fatal collision has blocked several lanes of Interstate 5 just south of SR 18 near Federal Way Saturday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol and medics responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a serious injury crash. The three left lanes of southbound I-5 were momentarily blocked, triggering backups.

A woman in her 60s who was a passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured. Lifesaving efforts were made, but later she was pronounced dead. The male driver, also in his 60s, was not injured in the crash.

No impairment is suspected, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.