Season of Giving: School tree sales help local charities

West Seattle– This winter we are showcasing local efforts to make the holiday season brighter for people in need. Our “Season of Giving” is part of our “All Local” promise.

Today we want to share how a The Holy Rosary School in West Seattle is giving back while raising money for students.

Every year the school sells Christmas trees as a fundraiser. This is the event’s 28th year. Some of the money made selling trees will go to a local shelter for women and children, the West Seattle Food Bank, and the West Seattle Helpline.

Jeff Meagher is a committee member for the school’s tree selling event. He says the event is great for two reasons.

“It’s a great feeling. Not only to we give to help our kids with supplies and things they need, we get to give back to the community,” said Meagher.

The tree lot is run by volunteers and helpers known as the “Tree Lot Elves”. That group is made up of volunteers who are parents, grandparents, students, friends or neighbors of The Holy Rosary School.

This lot is open seven days a week until December 17th. It’s located at the school’s play field on 41st and Dakota.

Tree lot hours:

Monday – Thursday 3:30PM – 9PM

Friday 3:30PM – 10PM

Saturday 9AM – 10PM

Sunday 9M – 9PM