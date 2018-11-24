Holiday travel and winter weather conditions at Snoqualmie Pass

SNOWQUALMIE PASS, WAS – WSDOT reports Sunday is one of the busiest days for Thanksgiving Holiday travel and many will be driving along i90 which has had a serious of issues due to winter weather conditions.

On Thursday, Snoqualmie Pass got hit with snow. The wet weather caused issues on I-90. UW’s marching band bus flipped near exit 143 in George. Law enforcement reported no serious injuries, but the band was unable to perform at the Apple Cup.

Friday, east and westbound lanes of I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass were closed due to spin-outs.

Saturday, some drivers said the road conditions were still an issue.

“It’s not great because of the tires and this car doesn’t have four-wheel drive, but I’m doing it,” said Eliza Bishop.

Bishop was driving along I-90 from Spokane to Auburn. She said she was trying to make it in time for her sister’s party, but the driving conditions were not making that easy.

She stopped at a gas station in Snoqualmie Pass to refuel. A pit-stop, many drivers make as they cruise through the pass.

“Coffee stays filled. Hot Chocolate stays filled. They want gas; go to the bathroom; get back on the road,” said Penny Abbott who works at the Chevron Gas Station in Snoqualmie Pass.

Abbott says the roads have been bad, and she’s heard about a lot of accidents on I-90 already.

There is no precipitation in the forecast for Snoqualmie Pass until Monday. However, drivers say the issue has been the wet roads from the melting snow turning to ice at night.

Many like Bishop says they are taking extra precautions.

“I’m a little nervous. I just got to make sure I’m watching cars and staying in my own lane,” she said.