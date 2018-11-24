× Four trucks burn in ‘suspicious’ fire at Renton U-Haul facility

RENTON, Wash. — Investigators are calling an overnight fire at a U-Haul rental facility ‘suspicious.’

Firefighters were called to investigate a commercial fire on Northeast 4th street around 3 a.m. this morning. Crews said four U-Haul trucks burned in the fire.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames quickly. They said the fire didn’t reach a nearby building.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said someone cut a hole in a fence to get inside the property.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.