Food bank program helps shelter animals and families

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — It takes a lot of work and volunteers to take care of animals who are waiting to be adopted.

The Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville prides itself in being a no-kill animal shelter and is dedicated to its mission to give homeless animals a second chance through rescue, shelter, and adoption.

As the holiday season gets underway, it’s a good time to remind people that animals in shelters and throughout the community need help too.

The Homeward Pet Food Bank program feeds homeless animals and distributes pet food and supplies to families in need.

The program started in 2010 and has grown to several donation centers. Shelby Wade, the volunteer manager at the shelter, said the food bank now feeds over 1,000 family pets a week through 15 food banks and six other rescues.

Cat and kitten food and supplies are the most needed items.

Donations to the shelter also support the homeless pets at the shelter which includes the foster program.

You can find a list of donation centers on the food bank page on Homeward Pet Adoption Center’s website.