Driver killed, infant hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 near Tukwila

TUKWILA – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on NB I-5 just north of 200th Street near Tukwila Saturday.

Washington State Patrol and medics responded to the scene around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a serious injury crash. Four vehicles were involved and a driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead as a result of the collision.

There was an infant that was hurt in the crash and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

Traffic is backed up to SR 516 and there is currently only one lane of traffic passing through the collision scene.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.