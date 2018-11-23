Snowy conditions, multiple spinouts halt travel over Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass were closed Friday evening, as snowy weather continued to cause problems for drivers.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the eastbound lanes closed near the summit around 5:45 p.m.
Westbound lanes were closed at milepost 56 shortly before 7:30 p.m.
It was a similar scene earlier in the afternoon, as thousands of drivers attempted to make it over the summit after the holiday.
WSDOT crews projected both directions would reopen by 9:30 p.m. Friday.
A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for the Cascades until 4 a.m. Saturday.