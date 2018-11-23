× Seattle PD: Woman dies after shooting at illegal grow house

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at an illegal marijuana grow operation late Thursday evening.

According to Seattle Police, officers were dispatched to 7115 44th Ave. S. just after 11 p.m. Thursday, on Thanksgiving, for a report of a woman with a possible gunshot wound.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived with officers and immediately began CPR, but the woman died at the scene.

Homicide detectives checked the residence and found an illegal marijuana grow operation inside the home, police said.

Investigators also found evidence of a possible burglary attempt at the house. Homicide Detectives are now working with the Narcotics Unit and Crime Scene Investigators to develop a possible suspect description.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip-line at (206)233-5000.