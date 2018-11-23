Husky Marching Band will not perform at Apple Cup after bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. -- The University of Washington marching band will not be performing at the Apple Cup in Pullman following a crash involving one of six buses that was carrying students to the big game.

“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together," said Brad McDavid, UW's director of athletic bands. "With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night.”

The bus had 56 people on board when it overturned on I-90 East about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, on Thanksgiving. Forty-seven people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. Of those 47, two remained hospitalized Friday morning with non life-threatening injuries.

It rolled over at mile post 143, which is five miles west of George. The bus that crashed was third in the group of buses.

The other students and staff who didn't go the hospital were sent on the other charter buses to nearby George Elementary School, where they were checked out by medics.

About 280 UW band members and staff were temporarily housed at the school, and local community members rallied around them, bringing holiday leftovers and treats for the students.

UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen released the following statement:

“The health and well-being of our students is our top priority, and it became evident that our band members need to recover and return home. I would like to commend Brad McDavid, Director of Athletic Bands, for his outstanding leadership, and to express deep and heartfelt gratitude to the people of Grant County, especially the first responders, Quincy School District and the administration and staff of George Elementary who went far out of their way to take such incredible care of our students on Thanksgiving night. Many of the most helpful and supportive community members were Cougars fans, who demonstrated the caring values of WSU which transcend rivalry.”

The Apple Cup starts at 5:30 p.m. It's airing on Q13.