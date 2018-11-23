Holiday season starts in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - Hundreds packed into downtown Seattle to watch the annual Christmas Tree lighting.

It’s only a day after Thanksgiving, but for many it is the start of the Holiday Season.

“We can’t wait for the holiday season try to stretch it out and make it a little bit longer,” said Ganka Lecompte.

Lecompte and her family were one of hundreds of families huddled up at Westlake Park for the annual Christmas Tree lighting.

However, unlike many families, Lecompte and her kids had never seen the tree lighting before. They say after this year, they definitely will see it again.

“We’ve been looking for a new family tradition,” said Lecompte.

Down the street from the Christmas lighting, a new holiday tradition started in Seattled.

Enchant Christmas Seattle turns Safeco Field into a winter wonderland.

People are welcomed to step onto the field where the Mariners play, or a better way to say it, is they are welcomed to skate onto the field.

Enchant offers the chance to ice skate, go through a maze, do a holiday themed scavenger hunt, shop local vendors, or just relax and have a drink.

The Enchant Christmas is open in Safeco Field now until December 30th.