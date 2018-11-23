Car strikes King County Metro bus head-on near Maple Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- A head-on collision between a car and a King County Metro bus is snarling traffic on SR 169 north of Maple Valley.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened this morning on SR 169 just south of Cedar Grove Road. A line of vehicles was on SR 169 waiting for one vehicle to turn into a driveway.

One of the cars waiting tried to go around the line of cars and didn't realize there was a metro bus in the other lane.

The vehicle struck the bus head-on, then lost control and went off the road.

There were passengers on the metro bus, but it's unclear how many were on board.

Troopers are reporting only minor injuries.