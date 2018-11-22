When can you hit the slopes? Area ski resorts announce opening dates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- As snow starts to blanket the mountain passes, area ski resorts are getting ready to open for the season.

Here's a list of opening dates announced so far:

Crystal Mountain: Open Friday - Sunday (Nov. 23-25) from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. They'll be closed Monday and Tuesday then reopen for the season on Dec. 1.

Mission Ridge: Opening Chair One Friday - Sunday (Nov. 23-25) to start the season. They've gotten some light snowfall, but they've also been running their snow machines to make sure they're good to go.

Stevens Pass: Scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 24, but it depends on the conditions.

Summit at Snoqualmie: No opening date announced yet.

Mt. Baker: No opening date announced yet.

White Pass: No opening date announced yet.

Up to 16 inches of snow is predicted in the Cascade mountain passes by Friday. About three inches fell at Snoqualmie overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.