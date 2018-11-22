× Trump uses Thanksgiving call to military to make political arguments

(CNN) — President Donald Trump, in a Thanksgiving morning call with military members, made political arguments about the need for stronger border security and better trade deals, a stark departure from typical holiday greetings from the commander in chief.

Trump said “large numbers of people are forming at our border,” and said, “in many cases, we have no idea who they are, and in many cases, they’re not good people. They’re bad people.”

“We’re not letting in anybody, essentially, because we want to be very, very careful,” Trump said.

Trump has ordered nearly 6,000 troops to the US-Mexico border to provide backup to border personnel preparing for the arrival of groups of migrants from Central America. The order was issued in the lead-up to the midterm elections, when Trump was making the fight against illegal immigration a central part of his pitch for Republicans seeking office.

US presidents routinely thank US troops on Thanksgiving, a tradition Trump continued last year.